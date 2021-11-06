Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $69,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83.

