Invictus Hyperion Fund 1-Day Volume Tops $1,345.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00266166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00097802 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

