Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.82.

INVH stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

