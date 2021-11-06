ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Announces Earnings Results

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,974. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

