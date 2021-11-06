Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

