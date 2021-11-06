IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 238.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $171.36 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

