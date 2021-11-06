iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.18.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC traded down $9.87 on Friday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 792,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.