IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 3% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $130.62 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,046,213,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,318,465 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

