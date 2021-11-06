IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $911,700.00.

NYSE:IRNT opened at $11.22 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,050,000. Finally, KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

