iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.39% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 301,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.