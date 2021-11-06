iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.78 and a 12-month high of $291.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

