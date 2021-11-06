iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $467.71

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $467.71 and last traded at $467.54, with a volume of 39191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.66 and its 200 day moving average is $436.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

