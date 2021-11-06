iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.71

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.71 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.