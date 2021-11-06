iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.23 and a 52-week high of $113.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

