iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Critical Survey

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.77%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.05%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00% iTeos Therapeutics N/A -21.11% -19.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 38.66 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.54 iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million ($2.88) -10.28

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.