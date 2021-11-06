ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at TheStreet

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

ITT stock opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. ITT has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $104.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $14,883,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 28,068.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,738,000 after acquiring an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

