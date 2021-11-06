Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

