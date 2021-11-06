JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Revenues missed the consensus mark and declined year over year. The company’s operations were negatively impacted by the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, the company witnessed solid growth in areas like Disney Princess, Nintendo and Sonic. It made significant progress with respect to direct distribution in France, Spain, Italy and Mexico. Going forward, the company intends to focus on new licences, universal brand developments, strategic acquisitions, international footprint and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees to drive growth in the upcoming periods.”

Shares of JAKK opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.68. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

