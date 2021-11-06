James R. Largent Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Director James R. Largent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.70 on Friday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

