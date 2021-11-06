Jay S. Sidhu Sells 20,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

