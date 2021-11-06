Jeannine Cimino Purchases 5,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jeannine Cimino bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $61,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeannine Cimino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeannine Cimino acquired 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $25,174.00.

WMPN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. William Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $160,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

