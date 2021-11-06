Jeff C. Jones Sells 6,248 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.52 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

