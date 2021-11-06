Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of HFG opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.73 and a 200 day moving average of €80.52. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

