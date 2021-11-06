Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $23.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $616.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $643.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,931,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,164.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

