Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.45 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

