Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 168,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

