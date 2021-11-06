Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,728.07

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $600,728.07 and $88,062.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

