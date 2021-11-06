JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.64

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.64 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,823,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.73. The company has a market cap of £65.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.