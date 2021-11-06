JMP Securities Boosts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $16.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 1,876,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.