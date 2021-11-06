JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

