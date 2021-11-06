John E. Kao Sells 70,698 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ALHC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
Read More: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.