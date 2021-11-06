John E. Kao Sells 70,698 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALHC opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.