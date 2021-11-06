John Panikar Sells 4,872 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $332.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.27.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.