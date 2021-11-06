John Panikar Sells 4,872 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Linde stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $332.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.27.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
