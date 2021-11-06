Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

