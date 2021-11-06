Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Raised to $15.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

