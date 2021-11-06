JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €107.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €101.78 ($119.74).

ZAL opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.73.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

