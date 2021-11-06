JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$26.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.