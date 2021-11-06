JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 537,681 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 30,343.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globalstar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 83.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

GSAT stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

