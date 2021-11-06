JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

GRC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.57.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

