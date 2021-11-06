JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

CAR stock opened at $297.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

