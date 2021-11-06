JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fluent by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.