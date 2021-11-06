JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $994,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMK. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $577,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $26.13 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

