JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 25,085 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

CSSE opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

