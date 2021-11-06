JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,559 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FMBH stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $815.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

