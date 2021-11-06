JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,155 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $219.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.38%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

