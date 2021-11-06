Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALA opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

