Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.