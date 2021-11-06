KE (NYSE:BEKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in KE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in KE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in KE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

