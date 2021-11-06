Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. 2,045,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,957. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

