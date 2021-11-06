Kenneth Booth Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kenneth Booth sold 3,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.00, for a total value of $2,338,000.00.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $283.92 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

