Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 1,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

